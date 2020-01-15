|
|
Phyllis Jean Gates
Born: April 25, 1929; in Mt. Morris, IL
Died: January 13, 2020; in Dixon, IL
Phyllis Jean Gates, 90, of Dixon, died Monday, January 13, 2020, at her home in Dixon, Illinois following a short illness. She worked for Citizens State Bank/Amcore for 50 years, in addition to farming with her husband on the family farm in the Kingdom.
Phyllis was born on April 25, 1929 in Mt. Morris, the daughter of Benjamin and Grace Mae (Gibbs) Horst. She attended public schools in Mt. Morris, and graduated from Mt. Morris High School in 1947.
She married Richard Arthur Gates on April 7, 1962 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mt. Morris.
Growing up in Mt. Morris, she attended Trinity Lutheran Church and West Grove Church. Later, after marrying Richard, she became a member of the Kingdom Evangelical United Brethren Church of Grand Detour and then Grace United Methodist Church of Dixon.
Phyllis was active on numerous committees of Grace United Methodist Church. She was an organist and pianist for Grace UMC for many years, a member of Grace?s church choir and also assisted with the church?s children's choir.
Farming and agriculture were always special areas of interest for Phyllis, whether partnering with Richard with the family farm or tending to the large family garden each summer. Phyllis was involved in the activities of her children. Her grandchildren held a special place in Phyllis' heart. Phyllis also enjoyed researching family genealogy and traveling with Richard to different parts of the world.
Survivors include two daughters, Michele Ann Gates and Lisa Marie Gates, two sons, Gregory Arthur (Melissa) Gates and Jeffrey Alan (Shannon) Gates; seven grandchildren, Alex, Ashton, Grace, Lauren, Megan, Lyndon and Leyton; three sister-in-laws, Bette Horst, Marilyn (Jim) Jordan and Joan (Lynwood) Jones; many nieces and nephews; and Faith her Husky dog.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband (Richard); twin sons, in infancy; one sister Helma Horst, one brother Leo Horst, and sister-in-law, Kate Pichotta.
Special musical tribute starting at 9:30 a.m., on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Grace United Methodist Church (921 East Chamberlin, Dixon) followed by a Celebration of Life Service at Church starting at 10:00 a.m., with Reverend Rosa Lee, pastor, officiating the services. Burial will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Dixon following services.
A memorial has been established.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jan. 15, 2020