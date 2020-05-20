Phyllis Jean Tyma
1926 - 2020
Phyllis Jean Tyma

Born: October 25, 1926; in Aurora, IL

Died: May 16, 2020; in Mt. Carroll, IL

Phyllis Jean (Plant) Tyma, 93 passed away Saturday May 16, 2020 at Allure Nursing Home in Mt. Carroll.

Born October 25, 1926 in Aurora, she was the daughter of Ted and Gladys (Norris) Plant. She was a 1943 graduate of Aurora East High School. She married William Tyma on December 8, 1945. They lived in Aurora and DeKalb.

She is survived by three sons, James (Donna) Tyma, Thomas (Janice) Tyma and Robert (Lana) Tyma, son-in-law Michael Meyer and a brother, Dale Plant, 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Sharon (Tyma) Meyer and a brother Ted Plant Jr.

A private graveside service for family will take place at Johnson Grove Cemetery on Thursday, May 21st. Arrangements were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115 (815) 758-3841.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Graveside service
Johnson Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
FINCH FUNERAL HOME - DE KALB
310 OAK ST
De Kalb, IL 60115
(815) 758-3841
