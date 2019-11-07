|
|
Phyllis Rae Reding
Born: June 24, 1925; in Sandwich, IL
Died: November 5, 2019; in Sandwich, IL
Phyllis Rae Reding, 94 of Leland, Illinois passed away Tuesday November 5, 2019 at Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion in Sandwich. She was born June 24, 1925 in Sandwich, Illinois the daughter of William and Dorothy (Humiston) Francis. She married Deane E. Reding on November 30, 1946 in Sandwich, Illinois. She was a member of the Leland United Methodist Church. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, ceramics, and trying many different crafts. She was and avid gardener and loved to travel all over the country, visiting nearly all the states. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her two children, Karyn (Greg) Grandgeorge of Somonauk, IL, Gary (Barbara) Reding of Roscoe, IL, one sister Peggy Devereaux of Iowa, three grandson's, Aaron (Diane) Grandgeorge of Somonauk, IL, Chad (Renee) Grandgeorge of Plainfield, IL, Ian (Tiffany) Reding of Roscoe, IL, one grandson-in-law Jade Bader of Huntley, IL, eight great grandchildren, Regan, Karsin, Lance, Sophie, Camryn, Marie, Maggie, and Anna, many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one granddaughter, Jennifer Bader, and one sister Marilyn Renken.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 noon, Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Turner-Eighner Funeral Home in Somonauk, Illinois with Pastor Dave Yim officiating. Burial will follow at Leland Cemetery in Leland, Illinois. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019 until the time of service at noon in the funeral home in Somonauk. Memorials may be directed to Leland United Methodist Church, Fox Valley Older Adult Services or the donor's choice. For more information or to sign the online guest book go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com
Turner-Eighner Funeral Home
13160 W. RT 34 ~ Box 404, Somonauk, IL 60552 (815) 498-2363
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 7, 2019