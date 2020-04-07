Home

Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
Quan Do
Quan Thi Do

Quan Thi Do Obituary
Quan Thi Do

Born: April 3, 1935; in Vietnam

Died: April 4, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

Quan Thi Do, 85, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center.

She was born April 3, 1935, in Vietnam. Quan Thi married Luyen Cong Do in December 1953.

Quan was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in DeKalb and the Vietnamese Community Group in DeKalb.

She is survived by her eight children, Do Thi To (Hao), Do Cong Hien (Ngoc), Do Van Hien (Hong), Do Thi Xuyen (Chien), Do Duc Dang (Tuyet), Do Duc Di (Karen), Do Quang Chanh (Elisa), Do Van Lung (Patty); 27 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Doug Kelly; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Luyen Cong Do in 2017; and her daughter, Do Thi Thu in 2017.

A Private Family Service will be held with Fr. Anthony Vu Khac Long officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in DeKalb.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 restrictions at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Quan Thi Do Memorial Fund, addressed to the Do Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2020
