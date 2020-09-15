Rachel Elizabeth PetersenBorn: August 29, 1995Died: September 8, 2020Rachel Elizabeth Petersen, 25, of DeKalb, Illinois passed away September 8, 2020 surrounded by her immediate family, after a brief battle with brain cancer.She was born August 29, 1995 in Naperville, Illinois, the daughter of Bill and Karyn Petersen. She was the eldest of 3 siblings and their only daughter.Rachel was a 2013 graduate of DeKalb High School. A scholar and an athlete, she involved herself in as many clubs, sports and activities the day would allow, while remaining on the high honor roll and working at Oak Crest Retirement Home. She attended Valparaiso University in Valparaiso, Indiana. Never afraid to try new things, she joined the Valpo Track team when the coach identified her as an athlete while she was working out in the gym. She competed in the weight throw, hammer and javelin her freshman year, setting new personal bests each meet. Still stepping out of her comfort zone, she joined a college acapella group, the Acabellas. During her involvement she sang lead and offered her talent in vocal percussion. She joined the Chi Omega sorority and embraced its philanthropy and sisterhood. The friendships formed and this sisterhood remained important to her throughout her years. In 2017 she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. Immediately following graduation, she accepted her first nursing position at UC Health in Denver, Colorado as it had always been a dream to live in the mountains. After completing nearly two and half years at UC Health, Rachel began her dream job as a travel nurse. It was her passion and goal to help others - near and far.She is survived by her parents, Bill and Karyn Petersen of DeKalb, Illinois; brothers Matthew Petersen of Ausitn, Texas and Alexander (AJ) Petersen of Waukesha, Wisconsin; grandmother Sharon Tague of Adams, Wisconsin, grandparents Harry and Marge Petersen of Petersburg, Illinois; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.A Celebration of Life open house is planned for Saturday, October 17th from 12noon -4pm at the Afton Forest Preserve, 13600 Crego Road DeKalb Illinois. Rachel was passionate about nursing, and in her memory, the family will be establishing a scholarship fund in Rachel's name at Valparaiso University for future nursing students. Donations may be made to the Rachel E. Petersen Memorial Fund, care of Finch Funeral Home, 310 Oak Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.