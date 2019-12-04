|
Rafael Estrada
Born: September 11, 1974; in DeKalb, IL
Died: November 30, 2019; in DeKalb, IL
Rafael Estrada, 45, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Saturday, November 30, 2019, at home.
He was born September 11, 1974, in DeKalb, Illinois, the son of Jose and Juanita (Banda) Estrada .
Rafael was a 1992 graduate of DeKalb High School, he was employed by Poli-Film America Incorporated and formerly worked for Dahlquist Heating and Air Conditioning.
He is survived by his children, Leo Rodriguez, Xanndra Porshay Estrada and Skya Estrada; four grandchildren; mother Juanita Estrada; two brothers, Jose (Linda) Estrada, Eddy (Monica) Estrada; one sister Yolanda (Mario) Arredondo; several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his brother Angel Estrada.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at St Mary Catholic Church in DeKalb with Fr. Dean Russell celebrating. Interment of cremated remains will be at St. Mary Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Rafael Estrada Memorial Fund, addressed to the Estrada Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 4, 2019