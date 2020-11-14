Ralph A. Connor IIBorn: June 4, 1945; in Morrison, ILDied: November 11, 2020; in Rochelle, ILRalph A. Conner II "Skeeter" of Rochelle, IL passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He was born June 4, 1945 to Ralph A. Conner I and Hazel Marie (Glazier) Conner in Morrison, IL. He married Judith Curtis on April 17, 1966.In addition to his wife, survivors include sons, Randel (Lisa) of Mundelein, IL, David (Barb) of Durham, NC, Eric (Erin) of DeKalb, IL, Son Randel (Lisa Brock) of Mundelein, IL, and precious grandchildren Sarah and Elliot. Also surviving is a brother, Robert Conner of Rockford, IL. In-laws, Joyce and John Goodenough of Peoria, IL, Bill Curtis of Davenport, IA, James (loretta) Kelts of Arkadelphia, AR, and numerous nieces and nephews.Skeeter was preceded in death by sisters, Rita ( Robert) Beswick, Verneita (Ronald ) Richardson, Shirley (Darrell) House, Marilyn Goodenough, Hazel Conner, Rebecca (James) Iffland, and brothers, George Conner and Richard Conner.Skeeter attended Morrison High School, Devry Institute, University of Missouri-Rolla and University of Illinois. He served in the U.S Army 1966-1969. Skeeter's favorite pastimes were talking about his grandchildren, sons, and the Chicago Cubs and Bears. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, his koi pond and spending time at the lake with family and friends.Due to Covid-19 concerns, private visitation will be held on Monday, November 16th, 2020 at Beverage - Lyons Family Funeral Home, 704 N. 6th street Rochelle, IL 61068. Burial will follow at Lawnridge Cemetery in Rochelle, IL. A special thank you to Dr. Daisy Thomas of Rockford IL, the VA, Madison, WI and Serenity Hospice, Oregon IL.