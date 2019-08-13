|
Ralph E. Dodson
Born: January 21, 1935; in Ramsey, IL
Died: August 8, 2019; in DeKalb, IL
Ralph E. Dodson, 84, of Sycamore, died at Dekalb County Rehab & Nursing Center on August 8, 2019. The son of Clarence and Sadie (Clark) Dodson, he was born on January 21, 1935 in Ramsey, Illinois.
Ralph retired from Barber Green after 34 years. In his spare time, Ralph enjoyed repairing and tinkering with lawnmowers. You would often find him at Wendy's 'shootin' the breeze and enjoying a cup of coffee with his buddies. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and having fun with his grandchildren, who lovingly referred to him as Grandpa Jellybean due to his never ending stash of jellybeans. He was looked up to as one of the best men and role models they knew, often saying "they broke the mold when they made grandpa." He was the most selfless husband, father, grandfather, and friend anyone could ask for. He was a rock for his family, a man of integrity and ethics, a selfless man and a family man, but most of all he was a man of faith. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Sycamore.
Ralph was loved and will be missed by his beloved wife of 66 years, Connie; daughters, Linda Korth and Debbie (Mark) Dequin; 12 grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents; eight siblings, and daughter, Kathy Rockstead.
The visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Thursday, August 15th, at First Baptist Church of Sycamore, 530 W. State St. The funeral will be held at 11:00 am, with burial at Elmwood Cemetery to follow.
Arrangements are by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Ltd. Quiram Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore, Ill.; 815-895-6589.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 13, 2019