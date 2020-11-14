Ralph E. Schafer
Born: March 9, 1939; in DeKalb, IL
Died: November 12, 2020; in Melrose Park, IL
Ralph E. Schafer, 81, of Malta, Illinois, died Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Gottlieb Memorial Hospital in Melrose Park.
Ralph was born March 9, 1939 in DeKalb, the son of Willard and Carrie Schafer. He was a graduate of Malta High School and attended NIU, where he was a member of the Huskie basketball teams from 1957-1960. On October 1, 1960 he married Sandy Anderson at First Lutheran Church in DeKalb. Ralph was an avid sports fan and enjoyed basketball, bowling and golfing; family gatherings and celebrations were a highlight in his life. Farming was always his passion and he was a third generation farmer on the family farm in Malta.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy; daughter, Jacquie (Bill) Young of Clare; two sons, Randy of Malta and David (Sue) Schafer of DeKalb; five grandchildren, Katie (Jason) Fox, Matt Young, Jessica, Sara and Kayla Schafer; two great-grandsons, Owen and Milo Fox; his brother Paul (Barbara) Schafer; sister, Norma Hopkins; brother-in-law, Larry (Faith) Anderson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Glen Hopkins.
According to Ralphs wishes, there will be a private family service at the Malta Cemetery at a later date with Pastor Jeremiah Thompson of the Malta United Methodist Church presiding.
Memorials can be made to the Malta United Methodist Church, Opportunity House in Sycamore, the Malta Cemetery Association or a charity of one's choice
.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com
or call 815-756-1022