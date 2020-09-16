1/1
Ralph G. Celia
1945 - 2020
Ralph g. celia

Born: July 15, 1945

Died: August 26, 2020

Ralph Celia, age 75, went home to be with his Lord on August 26, 2020 at Kishwaukee Hospital. He was born in Chicago to Ralph and Connie Caracc on July 15, 1945.

He was married to Linda Bennett in September 1996 in Yorkville. He served in the United States Navy, and he had a great love for cars, trucks and self-defense. He was very patriotic and couldn't wait for the 2020 elections. He was tough as nails but soft on the inside with the most love for his entire family. He will be greatly missed by everyone he touched.

He is survived by his sons, Craig (Sharon) Celia of Roselle, Keith (Jenn) Celia of Indiana, stepchildren, Dawn (Ted) Diangikes of Yorkville, Ed Sanford of WI, brother Kevin (Vicki) of Batavia and 6 grandchildren.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents and brother George.

His family gives special gratitude to his life long friend Bob Wingard of Tennessee who was always there in his corner to help and comfort him through lifes challenges.

No funeral services. Cremation entrusted to Finch Crematory - DeKalb.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Sep. 16, 2020.
