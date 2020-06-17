Ralph L. Johnson
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph L. Johnson

Born: May 25, 1926

Died: June 16, 2020

Ralph L. Johnson, 94, of Waterman, Illinois, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Barb City Manor.

He was born May 25, 1926 in Clare, Illinois, the son of Otto C. and Amanda E. (Davidson) Johnson. Ralph married Marion E. Lindberg on November 2, 1947 in Sycamore, Illinois.

Ralph attended Kingston Schools. He was employed by Wurlitzer Piano Company and later by Hiatt Brothers in DeKalb for over 20 years and was also a farmer. Ralph attended Salem Lutheran Church and was a member of the Waterman Lions Club, Northern Illinois Steam Power Club, served as a director and founding member of the International Harvester Collectors Club, (Red Power) and was founding member of the Bush Riders Motorcycle Club. He won numerous Enduro Runs Nationally and in Canada. Ralph was animal lover especially dogs and was an avid tractor collector.

He is survived by his five children, Shirley (Vern) Koelling of Grant Park, Bruce (Hedy) Johnson of Rochelle, Carol Johnson of Westmont, Paul (Dawn) Johnson of Stillman Valley and Lori Davids of Polo; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; special friend, Judy Bryant.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marion in 2013; infant brother, John Johnson; brother, Glen Johnson; and sister, Eleanor Pierce.

Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at Elmwood Cemetery in Sycamore with Rev. Preston Fields officiating.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 19, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Ralph L. Johnson Memorial Fund, addressed to the Johnson Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Elmwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved