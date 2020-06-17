Ralph L. Johnson
Born: May 25, 1926
Died: June 16, 2020
Ralph L. Johnson, 94, of Waterman, Illinois, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Barb City Manor.
He was born May 25, 1926 in Clare, Illinois, the son of Otto C. and Amanda E. (Davidson) Johnson. Ralph married Marion E. Lindberg on November 2, 1947 in Sycamore, Illinois.
Ralph attended Kingston Schools. He was employed by Wurlitzer Piano Company and later by Hiatt Brothers in DeKalb for over 20 years and was also a farmer. Ralph attended Salem Lutheran Church and was a member of the Waterman Lions Club, Northern Illinois Steam Power Club, served as a director and founding member of the International Harvester Collectors Club, (Red Power) and was founding member of the Bush Riders Motorcycle Club. He won numerous Enduro Runs Nationally and in Canada. Ralph was animal lover especially dogs and was an avid tractor collector.
He is survived by his five children, Shirley (Vern) Koelling of Grant Park, Bruce (Hedy) Johnson of Rochelle, Carol Johnson of Westmont, Paul (Dawn) Johnson of Stillman Valley and Lori Davids of Polo; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; special friend, Judy Bryant.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marion in 2013; infant brother, John Johnson; brother, Glen Johnson; and sister, Eleanor Pierce.
Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at Elmwood Cemetery in Sycamore with Rev. Preston Fields officiating.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 19, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Ralph L. Johnson Memorial Fund, addressed to the Johnson Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Born: May 25, 1926
Died: June 16, 2020
Ralph L. Johnson, 94, of Waterman, Illinois, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Barb City Manor.
He was born May 25, 1926 in Clare, Illinois, the son of Otto C. and Amanda E. (Davidson) Johnson. Ralph married Marion E. Lindberg on November 2, 1947 in Sycamore, Illinois.
Ralph attended Kingston Schools. He was employed by Wurlitzer Piano Company and later by Hiatt Brothers in DeKalb for over 20 years and was also a farmer. Ralph attended Salem Lutheran Church and was a member of the Waterman Lions Club, Northern Illinois Steam Power Club, served as a director and founding member of the International Harvester Collectors Club, (Red Power) and was founding member of the Bush Riders Motorcycle Club. He won numerous Enduro Runs Nationally and in Canada. Ralph was animal lover especially dogs and was an avid tractor collector.
He is survived by his five children, Shirley (Vern) Koelling of Grant Park, Bruce (Hedy) Johnson of Rochelle, Carol Johnson of Westmont, Paul (Dawn) Johnson of Stillman Valley and Lori Davids of Polo; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; special friend, Judy Bryant.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marion in 2013; infant brother, John Johnson; brother, Glen Johnson; and sister, Eleanor Pierce.
Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at Elmwood Cemetery in Sycamore with Rev. Preston Fields officiating.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 19, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Ralph L. Johnson Memorial Fund, addressed to the Johnson Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 17, 2020.