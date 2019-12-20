|
Randal K. Morgan
Born: April 21, 1952; in DeKalb, IL
Died: December 18, 2019; in DeKalb, IL
Randal K. Morgan, 67, of DeKalb, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at his home.
He was born April 21, 1952, in DeKalb, Illinois, the son of Donald Leroy and Iris Jean (Baker) Morgan.
Randal was a graduate of Genoa Kingston High School Class of 1970. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served on the USS Enterprise. Randy was a computer guru, he could build and fix any computer. He was an active member of the NRA and a Western enthusiast. Randal drove tour buses for Cheeseman Coaches and was formerly employed at Farmers Factory in Lee for over seventeen years.
He is survived by his son, Ryan Morgan; his wife, Roberta Morgan and her children, Jason and Matt; four brothers, Ronald (Penny), Roger, Redell (Kimberly) and Rollin (Michelle) Morgan; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with full Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Randal K. Morgan Memorial Fund, addressed to the Morgan Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 20, 2019