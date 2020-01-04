|
Randal K. Morgan
Born: April 21, 1952
Died: December 18, 2019
Randal K. Morgan, 67, of DeKalb, Illinois, passed away, Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at his home.
He was born April 21, 1952, in DeKalb, Illinois, the son of Donald Leroy and Iris Jean (Baker) Morgan.
Randal was a graduate of Genoa Kingston High School Class of 1970. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served on the USS Enterprise. Randy was a computer guru, he could build and fix any computer. He was an active member of the NRA and a Western enthusiast. Randal drove tour buses for Cheeseman Coaches and was formerly employed at Farmers Factory in Lee for over 17 years.
He is survived by his son, Ryan Morgan; his wife, Roberta Morgan and her children, Jason and Matt; four brothers, Ronald (Penny), Roger, Redell (Kimberly) and Rollin (Michelle) Morgan; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Randy's family is grateful for the care he received at Bethany Rehab and Living Center, Kishwaukee Hospital, and Journey Care Hospice.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Crossview EFCA Church, 150 Bethany Road in DeKalb, with the Rev. Jeff Knitt officiating, with full Military Honors by American Legion Post 66.
Interment of cremated remains will be at a later date at Genoa Township Cemetery in Genoa, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Randal K. Morgan Memorial Fund, addressed to the Morgan Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit .AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com
or call 815-756-1022
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jan. 4, 2020