Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
Randal Morgan
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Crossview EFCA Church
150 Bethany Road
DeKalb , IL
Randal K. Morgan


1952 - 2020
Randal K. Morgan Obituary
Randal K. Morgan

Randal K. Morgan, 67, of DeKalb, Illinois, passed away, December 18, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Crossview EFCA Church, 150 Bethany Road in DeKalb.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services at 12 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Randal K. Morgan Memorial Fund, addressed to the Morgan Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jan. 8, 2020
