Randal K. Morgan
Randal K. Morgan, 67, of DeKalb, Illinois, passed away, December 18, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Crossview EFCA Church, 150 Bethany Road in DeKalb.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services at 12 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Randal K. Morgan Memorial Fund, addressed to the Morgan Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jan. 8, 2020