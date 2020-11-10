1/
Randall J. Powell
Randall J. Powell

Born: May 12, 1949; in Sycamore, IL

Died: November 7, 2020; in Dekalb, IL

Randall J. Powell, 71 of Genoa, died Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb. He was born May 12, 1949 in Sycamore the son of Donald and Anne (Smith) Powell. Randy worked for many years for Genoa Culligan and served in the United States Army.

He is survived by his children, Scott Powell, Wendy (Chad) Merten, Kevin Powell, Michael (Stephanie) Powell; five grandchildren; and sister, Mary Kaye (John) Cadagin.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Terry Powell and Roger Powell.

Cremation rites will be accorded with no services at this time. Arrangements by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Ltd., Cooper Quiram Chapel.

Information visit www.olsonfh.com or 815-784-2518



Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Cooper Quiram Chapel
202 E. Main St.
Genoa, IL 60135
815-784-2518
