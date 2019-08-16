|
|
Raymon G. Maakestad
Born: February 5, 1929
Died: August 14, 2019
Ray Maakestad, 90, of Dixon, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.
He was born on February 5, 1929 in Lee, IL to Melvin and Evelyn (Jacobson) Maakestad. He graduated from Waterman High School in 1947. Upon graduation he began working for the Great Lakes Pipeline Co. which later became Williams Pipeline Co. He married Gloria Ellen Hays in 1950 and was blessed with a wonderful marriage for 55 years. He retired from the Williams Co. in 1991 at age 62. He and Gloria then began their "Snow Birds" life, spending the winters in Punta Gorda, Fla. and returning to Dixon for the summer months. Ray led a very active healthy life for most of his 90 years. He learned to sail at age 63 and got his pilots license at age 67. He was often the shuffle board champion at his Fla. mobile home park and also competed well with horseshoes, pool, Euchre, and Pinochle. He was known as "Segway Ray" and could often be seen around town in Dixon and Punta Gorda riding his Segway place to place.
Ray is survived by his two children, Dennis Maakestad of Dekalb and Diana Daniels of Martinez, Calif.; his brother, James (Carole) Maakestad of Sycamore; his sister-in-law, Rhonda (Raphael) Schiessl of Beloit, Wis.; and several beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Gloria; and his sister-in-law, Beverly (Ronald) Cardott.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 PM at Chapel Hill Funeral Home in Dixon. The funeral will be Saturday at 4:00 PM at the funeral home with Reverend Raphael Schiessl officiating. Burial will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Dixon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established to Habitat for Humanity and the .
Online condolences may be sent to www.chapelhilldixon.com.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 16, 2019