Raymond Ernest Robert Steinbis
1928 - 2020
Raymond Ernest Robert Steinbis

Born: June 20, 1928; in Tulare, SD

Died: October 20, 2020; in Geneva, IL

Raymond Ernest Robert Steinbis, 92, of Sycamore, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Northwestern Delnor Hospital in Geneva, Illinois.

He was born June 20, 1928 in Tulare, South Dakota, the son of Walter and Ruby Steinbis. Raymond married Corinne Price on September 24, 1950 in Tulare, South Dakota.

He is survived by his children, Steve (Mary Ann) Steinbis, Colleen Jaynes, Pam (Ken) Kubycheck and Mike Steinbis. Grandchildren, Shannon (Todd) Vanatta, Lisa Steinbis, Megan Steinbis, Travis (McKenna) Jaynes, Logan Jaynes and Chelsea (Dave) Mahan. Great Grandchildren, Hunter and Izzy Vanatta, Constance, Conley, Coralee and Covea Mahan, Gemma and Jericho Jaynes, many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and current wife Pat and her children Chris and Kelly.

Raymond graduated High School in Tulare, South Dakota and then attended South Dakota State. Farmed with his father before enlisting in the Air Force, where he flew F86 Sabre Fighter Jets with the 51 st Fighter Interceptor Wing during the Korean War. He flew commercial aircraft the remainder of his career for TWA from 1956-1988, receiving Captain of the year in 1980.

He enjoyed spending his spare time with family and friends, hunting, fishing and flying for enjoyment. If you were ever in any type plane and the weather was bad, mechanical issues, you wanted Captain Ray at the controls. He also enjoyed spending time over the years reminiscing with his 3 older sisters Dorothy (Bill) Davis, Sylvia (Lou)Dillon and Della (Curt) Benning.

He made many friends in the Air Force, TWA, his church, locally in Sycamore and was known by all as a true gentleman.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a date to be determined in 2021 when it's safe to gather.

A private family service will be held. Burial will be at Fairview Park Cemetery, with Full Military Honors by DeKalb American Legion Post #66.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in the name of Raymond E. Steinbis to Opportunity House of Sycamore thru Anderson Funeral Home.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
