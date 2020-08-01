1/
Raymond F. Sawallisch
Raymond F. Sawallisch

Raymond F. Sawallisch, 92, of Genoa passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020. He was under hospice care in his residence at Lincolnshire Place, Sycamore, IL.

A memorial visitation will be on Saturday, August 8th from 11:00 AM- 12:00 PM at the Slater-Butala Funeral Home, 132 W. Main St, Genoa, IL. The burial and remembrance ceremony will follow at the Genoa Cemetery.

To sign the online guest book or write a special memory, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org) or sent to the Slater-Butala Funeral Home, 132 W. Main St., Genoa, IL 60135.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Slater-Butala Funeral Home - Genoa
Funeral services provided by
Slater-Butala Funeral Home - Genoa
132 West Main Street
Genoa, IL 60135
815-784-5191
