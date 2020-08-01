Raymond F. Sawallisch
Raymond F. Sawallisch, 92, of Genoa passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020. He was under hospice care in his residence at Lincolnshire Place, Sycamore, IL.
A memorial visitation will be on Saturday, August 8th from 11:00 AM- 12:00 PM at the Slater-Butala Funeral Home, 132 W. Main St, Genoa, IL. The burial and remembrance ceremony will follow at the Genoa Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
) or sent to the Slater-Butala Funeral Home, 132 W. Main St., Genoa, IL 60135.