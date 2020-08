Raymond F. SawallischRaymond F. Sawallisch, 92, of Genoa passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020. He was under hospice care in his residence at Lincolnshire Place, Sycamore, IL.A memorial visitation will be on Saturday, August 8th from 11:00 AM- 12:00 PM at the Slater-Butala Funeral Home, 132 W. Main St, Genoa, IL. The burial and remembrance ceremony will follow at the Genoa Cemetery.To sign the online guest book or write a special memory, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association alz.org ) or sent to the Slater-Butala Funeral Home, 132 W. Main St., Genoa, IL 60135.