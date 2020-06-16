RAYMOND FRANK SAWALLISCH
Born: August 8, 1927; in Algonquin, IL
Died: June 11, 2020; in Sycamore, IL
Age 92 of Genoa died June 11, 2020 at Lincolnshire Place in Sycamore, IL.
Raymond Sawallisch was born August 8, 1927 in Algonquin, IL to Minnie (Wolter) and Frank Frederick Sawallisch. He was born in a farmhouse west of Algonquin and had an older brother, Howard (age 2). Ray passed away peacefully under hospice care in his residence at Lincolnshire Place, Sycamore, Illinois.
A memorial service and burial at the Genoa Cemetery will be at a later date. A complete obituary and online guest book is available online at www.butalafuneralhomes.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org) or sent to the Slater-Butala Funeral Home, 132 W. Main St., Genoa, IL 60135.
Born: August 8, 1927; in Algonquin, IL
Died: June 11, 2020; in Sycamore, IL
Age 92 of Genoa died June 11, 2020 at Lincolnshire Place in Sycamore, IL.
Raymond Sawallisch was born August 8, 1927 in Algonquin, IL to Minnie (Wolter) and Frank Frederick Sawallisch. He was born in a farmhouse west of Algonquin and had an older brother, Howard (age 2). Ray passed away peacefully under hospice care in his residence at Lincolnshire Place, Sycamore, Illinois.
A memorial service and burial at the Genoa Cemetery will be at a later date. A complete obituary and online guest book is available online at www.butalafuneralhomes.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org) or sent to the Slater-Butala Funeral Home, 132 W. Main St., Genoa, IL 60135.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 16, 2020.