Raymond Frank Sawallisch
RAYMOND FRANK SAWALLISCH

Born: August 8, 1927; in Algonquin, IL

Died: June 11, 2020; in Sycamore, IL

Age 92 of Genoa died June 11, 2020 at Lincolnshire Place in Sycamore, IL.

Raymond Sawallisch was born August 8, 1927 in Algonquin, IL to Minnie (Wolter) and Frank Frederick Sawallisch. He was born in a farmhouse west of Algonquin and had an older brother, Howard (age 2). Ray passed away peacefully under hospice care in his residence at Lincolnshire Place, Sycamore, Illinois.

A memorial service and burial at the Genoa Cemetery will be at a later date. A complete obituary and online guest book is available online at www.butalafuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org) or sent to the Slater-Butala Funeral Home, 132 W. Main St., Genoa, IL 60135.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Slater-Butala Funeral Home - Genoa
132 West Main Street
Genoa, IL 60135
815-784-5191
