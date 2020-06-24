RAYMOND F. SAWALLISCH
Age 92 of Genoa died June 11, 2020 at Lincolnshire Place in Sycamore, IL.
A memorial service and burial at the Genoa Cemetery will be at a later date. A complete obituary and online guest book is available online a www.butalafuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 24, 2020.