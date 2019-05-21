RAYMOND L. NEHRING



Raymond "Bud" L. Nehring, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Tuesday, May 16, 2019, at his residence in Carbondale, Illinois. He was thirty days away from his 99th birthday.



Raymond was born in Hinkley, Illinois at his family farm home to Raymond C. Nehring and Grace A. (Larrison) Nehring.



He was a life-time farmer and a seed salesman for over twenty years. He was a World War II veteran and spent three years overseas.



Mr. Nehring was a former member of the Pierce Community Methodist Church of Maple Park, Illinois. He served his church well on several committees. Presently, he was a member of Abundant Life Fellowship in Murphysboro.



At one time he was a pilot and loved flying. He also enjoyed bowling and watching the Cubs and was glad they won the World Series in his life time. His greatest love was his family! He married Faith Elisabeth Plapp on December 28, 1941.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Faith, and son Chuck, daughter Kathleen, and brother Donald.



He is survived by one sister Marge Bastian. Other survivors include two sons Kent Nehring and his wife Janice, Doug Nehring and his wife Donna; daughter-in-law Cindy Nehring; five grandchildren Kara McMurtrey and her husband Kenny, Caleb Nehring, Rachel Nehring, Dana White and her husband Claude, Michael Douglas and his wife Glenda; along with eight great grandchildren; sixteen great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Abundant Life Fellowship, Murphysboro, Illinois, with Pastor Jim Easton officiating. Visitation will be at 12 noon Tuesday at the church.



Gravesite military services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at East Pierce Cemetery, near Hinckley, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the Southern Illinois Honor Flight or to Abundant Life Fellowship.



For more information, please visit www.pettettfuneralhome.com.



A huge "thank you" goes to Hospice of Southern Illinois and Dr. Marci Moore-Connelley. Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 21, 2019