Raymond Max Petrie
Born: May 19, 1929
Died: November 2, 2019
Beloved husband, father, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend, Raymond Max Petrie, 90 of DeKalb, Illinois passed from this life to more life on November 2, 2019.
Born on May 19, 1929 in Sycamore, Illinois, Ray was the third of six children of Harvey and Amanda (Henning) Petrie. He married the love of his life Selma (Anderson) on December 29, 1951. Ray served in the National Guard during the Korean Conflict. He was co-owner of Kilday and Petrie Construction and Ray Petrie Construction, both mason construction companies. Ray and Selma were active members of the Advent Christian Church and later, the DeKalb Christian Church. Ray was a hard worker. He enjoyed travel, fishing, scuba diving, photography, wine making, researching genealogy and spending quality time with his family.
Raymond was preceded in death by his wife on September 20, 2019 as well as his parents and brothers Harvey Petrie, Jr. and Melvin Petrie. He is survived by two sons Toby (Betsy) Petrie of Geneva, Illinois and Randy (Cindy) Petrie of DeKalb, six grandchildren: Travis Petrie, Tabitha (Matt) Brennan, Tyler (Rhonda) Petrie, Margaret Petrie, Martha Petrie and Louis Petrie and eight great-grandchildren: Jack, Shelby, Austin, Garrett, Carrissa, Leah, Jason, and Josey. He is also survived by his sisters Maryann McBride of Sycamore, Delores Prickett of Davis Junction and Shirley Maness of Sycamore.
A celebration of his life will take place at 1:00pm on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the DeKalb Christian Church, 1107 South First Street., DeKalb, Illinois with the Rev. Tom Hughes officiating. Interment of ashes will take place at a private family ceremony. For more information, call (815) 757-1218. Arrangements are being completed by Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. F For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 8, 2019