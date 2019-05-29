Rebecca Garcia



Born: July 25, 1995



Died: May 24, 2019



Rebecca's journey on earth ended May 24, 2019 at the age of 23. She was born July 25, 1995 in West Covina, CA and was the daughter of Kathy Hedden and Patrick Garcia.



Rebecca had a passion for writing beautiful poetry. She loved all the little things in life that most people overlook.



Rebecca was the loving mother to Wednesday Bliss of DeKalb. She was the loving daughter to Kathy Hedden (Brian Plass) of DeKalb. Granddaughter to Ralph Hedden of Monterey Park, CA and Becky Garcia of Bemidji, MN. The Sissy to Patrick Garcia of DeKalb, Brieann Hooker of Sycamore, Leila Garcia of Pennsylvania, Apryl (Keith) Russie-Mahnke of Sycamore, and Michael (Lauryn) Hooker of Reedsburg, WI. Auntie to Donovan, Alexander, Lillian, Peyton, Audryna, Charley, Tina, Ayala, Paisley, and Natalie. Godparents Christopher Garcia of West Covina, CA and Annette Robertson of Covina, CA. Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family and friends.



Rebecca's journey in the sky will be guided by her father Patrick Garcia, Grandma Rita, Grandma Ricky, and Grandpa Joe.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 1:00pm at Finch Funeral Home in DeKalb with Pastor Brandon D. Arneson of Glad Tidings Assembly of God officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday June 1, 2019 from 10:00am until the time of service. Cremation will take place following the service at Finch Crematory. Memorials can be directed to the family to be established at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL 60115 815-758-3841.