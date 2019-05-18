|
|
Regina T. Begovich
Harry R. Begovich, Sr., 68, passed away, February 1, 2019 and Regina T. Begovich, 67, passed away March 2, 2019.
They are survived by their sons, Harry (Tina Bigham) Begovich, Jr. and Christopher (Tiffany Newton) Begovich; two grandchildren, Nathan Beogovich and Genevieve Begovich; and several brothers and sisters.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb, with Full Military Honors by DeKalb American Legion Post 66. A reception will follow at DeKalb American Legion Post 66, 1204 South 4th St. in DeKalb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Harry & Regina Begovich Memorial Fund, addressed to the Begovich Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, Ltd., P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 18, 2019