Reva Ulrich
Reva Ulrich (Hatch) died in April of 2019, at the age of 91. She was born and raised in Edgewood IA. She received undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Iowa, in Iowa City, IA. There, she met and married John Ulrich. Afterwards, they lived in the cities where John had teaching positions: Pittsburgh, PA, and DeKalb, IL. They had four children together; John, Michael, Katherine, and Joseph; and seven grandchildren. In retirement, Reva and John lived in Cable, WI; Strawberry Point, IA; and La Crosse, WI. In her last years, Reva lived in Plainfield and Terre Haute, IN.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her oldest son. At her request, there will be no services.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 11, 2019