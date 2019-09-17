|
|
Rhea J. Hillquist
Born: July 10, 1932; in Kenosha, WI
Died: September 13, 2019; in DeKalb, IL
Rhea J. Hillquist, 87, of Sycamore, Illinois, died Friday, September 13, 2019 in DeKalb.
Born July 10, 1932, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the daughter of Einer and Laura Nelson. Rhea married Einer Hillquist on August 22, 1953 in Virgil and they were together for 64 years until Einer's passing.
Rhea was a homemaker who took pride in raising four children. Three family meals each day and baking treats for after school where her specialty. Affectionately known by her grandchildren as MorMor, she relished time spent with them.
Rhea was proceeded in death by her husband, Einer; her parents; a brother, Cletus Nelson; a sister, Delores Nelson; her daughter, Amy Damon; and a daughter-in-law, Karen Exner-Hillquist.
She is survived by a son, Neil Hillquist; daughters, Juli Hillquist and Laura (Wally) Harvell; son in-law, Alan Damon; grandchildren, Claire Damon, Nelson Hillquist, Spencer Hillquist (fianc Paige Holliday), Collin Hillquist, Margaret Harvell (fianc Kyle Mason), Ivan (Kendal) Harvell, Olivia Harvell; and one great-grandson, Dalton Hillquist.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at The Church of St. Mary, 322 Waterman St. in Sycamore, with Fr. Carl Beekman officiating.
Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Sycamore.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Rhea J. Hillquist Memorial Fund, addressed to the Hillquist Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Sept. 17, 2019