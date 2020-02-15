|
|
Rhonda Gail Colgan(Gurley)
Rhonda Colgan age 63 of Hinckley, IL formerly of Aurora, IL passed away surrounded by family at her home in Hinckley February 11th, 2020.
Rhonda was a graduate of West Aurora High School in 1974. She worked at KFC as a crew leader where she met her husband James P. Colgan of 36 years. She later worked at Armor Dial in Montgomery, IL in shipping and receiving.
She enjoyed shopping, cooking, baking, cutting coupons, spending time with her family and spoiling her grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George Gurley and Leona Allgire. Her grandmother Theo Gurley. Her son-in-law Asher Dohogne Sr.
She's survived by her loving husband James P. Colgan, her four children; Jimmy (Anna) Colgan, Nichole Dohogne, Daniel (Lisa) Colgan, Robin (Ryan) Burton. Eight grandchildren, Asher Jr. & Jayden Dohogne, Anthony Clayton, James Colgan, Daniel Jr., Jordan & Jenessa Colgan, and Ryan J Burton. Her step mother Mary (Gunner) Gurley. Her two sisters Debbie (Ernie) Banks, Marline, her two brothers Richard and George. She is also survived by her loving cat Butterfly.
Her visitation will be Sunday, February 16th from 3pm-7pm at Dieterle Memorial Home 1120 S. Broadway Montgomery, IL.
Her funeral will be Monday, February 17th at 10am at the funeral home following a burial at Lincoln memorial cemetery.
In lieu of flowers all donations can be made to DeKalb Cancer Center in honor of Rhonda Colgan. .
For more information, please go to www.dieterlememorialhome.com.
Dieterle Memorial Home 630-897-1196
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 15, 2020