Richard Shott
Richard A. Shott

Born: May 7, 1928; in Elgin, IL

Died: April 20, 2019; in Rockford, IL

Richard A. Shott, 90, of Roscoe, formerly of Genoa died Saturday, April 20, 2019 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.

He was born May 7, 1928 in Elgin to Henry and Helen (Gough) Shott. He married Betty A. Swedberg on August 1, 1953 in Sycamore. Richard was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the VFW in Roscoe and Genoa. He was a graduate of the Elgin National Watch Company as a certified Watchmaker.

After moving to Genoa, Richard opened and operated Genoa Jewelers for many years and later was employed as a foreman at Automatic Electric. He retired after working for twenty one years as a laboratory technician in the Biology Department of Northern Illinois University.

Richard was an avid sportsman, enjoying fishing and hunting from an early age, which he later shared with his five sons. Richard also enjoyed golfing, and he and Betty played many courses together as they traveled throughout the years.

Survivors include his wife, Betty; 4 sons, Jay (Gloria), Jeffrey (Carol), John (Diana) and Daniel (Kara); his daughter-in-law, Crystal; 11 grandchildren, Joseph Shott, Jessica Megginson, Jarod Shott, Rachel Rossi, Jason Shott, Jackie Margiotta, Jeni Maijala, Samantha Crow, Taylor, Alexandra and Joelle Shott; and 11 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, William.

A memorial visitation will be on Saturday, April 27th from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM at the Slater-Butala Funeral Home in Genoa. A service will begin at 12:00 PM with Rev. Janet Hunt officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to OSF Hospice, 5501 E. State St., Rockford, IL. 61108 in care of the Slater-Butala Funeral Home, 132 W. Main, Genoa, IL. 60135.

For info or to sign the online guest book, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com or call 815-784-5191.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 24, 2019
