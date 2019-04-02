Richard Allan McCue



Born: January 25, 1953



Died: March 24, 2019



Richard "Ric" Allan McCue, 66, of Hermitage, TN, died March 24, 2019, following a two-year battle with lung cancer.



He was born January 25, 1953, to the late James Clayton and Mary Lahti McCue in Sycamore, IL. Ric graduated with a bachelor's degree from Northern Illinois University. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany, Korea, Washington, and Virginia, finishing out his military career as a captain.



Ric had an affinity for computers and worked with them after returning to civilian life. He progressed from software developer to systems analyst and ultimately managed a quality assurance team for Sprint, moving from Kansas City to Nashville for his work.



Ric also loved motorcycles and one of his prized possessions was a Harley Dyna. He was known for his generosity: one small example is the motorcycle trailer he donated for the Lois Layton-Noriega Memorial Wheelchair Relay, destination in Memphis.



Ric is survived by his wife, Carol Jaquith McCue, and two children from his marriage to Chae Ferguson: Katherine (Kat) McCue, of Brooklyn, NY; and Robert (Bobby) McCue, of Overland Park, KS. He is also survived by: his son-in-law, Evan Ruster; his brothers, John McCue (Sue) and James (Jim) McCue (Sue), both of Sycamore; and two nieces and two nephews.



His sister, Vicki McCue, predeceased him.



In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Greatest Needs at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center.



A memorial service will be held at the Sycamore United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 6 at 11:00 AM. Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary