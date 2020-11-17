1/1
Richard Arthur Johnson
Dick went to be home with his Lord at 87 with his family by his side. He was born in Waterman, Illinois and raised on the family farm in Shabbona, Illinois before moving to DeKalb, Illinois to raise his family. Dick graduated from Shabbona high school. On April 9, 1960 Dick was married to Mary A. Jackson of Shabbona, Illinois.

Dick loved his Lord and family. He was a loving husband, father, grandpa, and great grump. He enjoyed and was proud of his years of service in the US Navy. He was an avid reader, loved history, and genealogy. He loved to travel with his wife and visited all the states other than Hawaii. He worked for the telephone company for 32 years starting with DeKalb-Ogle Telephone Company and retiring from the Verizon Telephone Company. He belonged to Bethany Road Bible Church where he served as a Deacon, Sunday school teacher, Awana leader, and on the mission board.

Dick is survived by his wife of 60 years Mary Johnson; three sons, Eric (Michele) Johnson, Nathan (April) Johnson, Tom (Kris) Johnson; one daughter, Elizabeth (James) Zarek; fifteen grandchildren, Addie Johnson, Tate Johnson, Zachery (Karen) Johnson, Jacob Johnson, Ceara Johnson, Jason Olson, Keith (Melissa) Olson, Makayla (Joshua) Perkins, Sean Zarek, Logan Zarek, Allison Fowler, and Dustin Stojan; four great- grandchildren, Hudson Olson, Annabelle Olson, Noah Johnson, and Benaiah Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Alice Johnson; brothers, Howard Johnson, Clarence Johnson, Ernest Johnson, Chester Johnson and Paul Johnson; Sisters, Viola Strand and Lett Suppland; in-laws, JC Jackson and Anna Jackson; brother-in-laws, John Jackson and Ben Jackson.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be a private family service.

Memorials can be made to Serenity Hospice and Horne, 1658 S. Illinois Route 2, Oregon, IL 61061.

For information, visit .com or call 815-756-1022.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 17, 2020.
