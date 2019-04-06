Richard D. Meier



Born: November 11, 1963; in DeKalb, IL



Died: April 3, 2019; in DeKalb, IL



Richard D. "Rick" Meier, 55, of DeKalb, Illinois, passed away, Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, after fighting a battle with pancreatic cancer.



He was born November 11, 1963, in DeKalb, Illinois, the son of Ronald A. and Bernadine E. (Herrmann) Meier.



Rick graduated DeKalb High School Class of 1981. He was employed at Northern Illinois University in Building Services for over 30 years retiring in 2013. Rick enjoyed his hobby of collecting and selling old electronic tubes on EBay. Rick enjoyed his cat, Fluff, feeding squirrels, the Cubs and the Packers, his home and his family gatherings.



He is survived by his mother Bernadine Meier of DeKalb; brothers, Kevin (Penny) Meier of Cortland, Gary Meier of DeKalb, Jeff (Jozi) Meier of Sycamore; his nieces and nephews, Jennifer (Andy) Moore, Laura (fianc Ben Antosz) , Michael, Danny, Taylor, Kierah, and Noah.



He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald in 1997; his grandparents, Charles and Lena Meier of Plano, and Alfred and Irene Herrmann of DeKalb.



Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. with Prayer Services at 5:00 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb. Interment of cremated remains will be at St. Mary Cemetery in DeKalb at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Richard D. Meier Memorial Fund, addressed to the Meier Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.



For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022. Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary