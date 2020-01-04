Home

Butala Funeral Home & Crematory
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-2833
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
7:00 PM
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
Richard D. Mileham

Richard D. Mileham Obituary
Richard D. Mileham

Born: April 13, 1946

Died: January 2, 2020

Richard D. Mileham, 73, of Sycamore, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 in his home.

He was born in Lincoln, IL to Claude and Lillian Mileham, April 13, 1946. Richard married Sherry (Cline) on October 10, 1970.

He served in the United States Air Force and continued in aviation for the Federal Aviation Administration completing 50 years, earning the Charlie Taylor Award. Richard also had a love for bluegrass music, nascar racing and various wood working projects.

He is survived by his beloved wife Sherry (Cline) Mileham; daughters Tiffany McGinnis, Tara (Joseph) Grommes, Tamara (Grant) Stoker; brother Darrel (Bink) Mileham and wife Robin Mileham. Grandchildren Logan Stoker, Zachary McGinnis and Hailey Grommes. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents Claude and Lillian (Woelfershiem) Mileham, Brothers, Clifford Mileham and Edward Mileham.

His visitation will be on Tuesday, Jan. 7th from 4:00-7:00 pm at the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178.

Military honors will be performed at 6:45 pm and a funeral service will begin at 7:00 pm on Tuesday at the Funeral Home with Rev. Tom Hughes officiating.

A graveside service will be on Wednesday, Jan. 8th at 1:00 pm at the Carlyle Cemetery in Mt. Pulaski, IL.

To sign the online guest book or share a special memory, go to ButalaFuneralHomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jan. 4, 2020
