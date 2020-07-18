Richard E. Hall
Born: June 21, 1931; in Sycamore, IL
Died: July 16, 2020; in Sycamore, IL
Richard E. Hall, 89, of Sycamore died peacefully on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at his home.
He was born June 21, 1931 in Sycamore to George and Marie (Naker) Hall. He married Betty Drake on Feb. 18, 1951 in Sycamore.
Richard graduated from Parke School in Genoa and Sycamore High School. He was a life long farmer in the DeKalb County area, worked at Essex Wire Company, was a janitor at the Sycamore United Methodist Church and delivered prescriptions and medical supplies for Lehan Drugs, retiring after several years of service.
He was a member of the Sycamore United Methodist Church, the DeKalb County Farm Bureau, the Sycamore Farmers Club where he was a 4-H Leader and worked the fairs for many years.
Survivors include his five children, Dennis (Donna) Hall, Darwin (Melody) Hall, Diane (Anthony) White, Darrell (Melanie) Hall and Doreen (Mark) Akers; eight grandchildren, Tina Yagow, Ryan White, Nathan (Terracca) White, April Hall, Amanda (Andrew) Nordman, Angela (Keith) Buesse, LeAnn Hall and Samuel Akers; 12 great grandchildren; two sisters, Doris Bolander and Marion (Orrin) Vanderburg; his brother, Marvin (Roberta) Hall; four brothers-in-law, Albert (Barbara) Drake, Richard Drake, Gerald (Mary Ann) Drake and David (Linda) Drake; two sisters-in-law, Doris Sloniker and Nancy Cockfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty; grandson, Adam Hall; great granddaughter, Hazel Beatrice Nordman; two sisters, Evelyn Hall and Dorothy Maze; three brothers-in-law, Harold, Rodney and Eugene Drake; two sisters-in-law, Elsie Drake and Nora Drake; and three brothers-in-law, Sherman Bolander, Eugene Maze and Ernest Sloniker.
A private graveside service and burial will take place at the Elmwood Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the Sycamore United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials for Richard Hall can be sent to the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave.,Sycamore, IL. 60178. To sign the online guest book or share a special memory, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com