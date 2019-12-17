Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
For more information about
Richard Herrmann
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Herrmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard E. Herrmann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard E. Herrmann Obituary
RICHARD E. HERRMANN

Born: April 25, 1929; in DeKalb, IL

Died: December 13, 2019; in DeKalb, IL

Richard E. Herrmann,90, of DeKalb, Illinois, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019, at the DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Center.

He was born April 25, 1929, in DeKalb, Illinois, the son of Elmer and Francis (Craig) Herrmann. Richard married Shirley L. Crooke on November 26, 1949, at St. Mary Catholic Church in DeKalb, Illinois.

Richard was a graduate of Shabbona High School and was employed by General Electric in DeKalb for several years and was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electric Workers Union for fifty years.

He is survived by his daughter, Cindi (Bill) Kalal of Maple Park; four grandchildren, April (Donald) Cole, Jacob (Ericka) Herrmann, Tom (Susie) Keen and Nathan (Erin) Herrmann; great-grandchildren, Emma Jane , Ellie Gabriel and Claire Lucille Herrmann; two brothers, Doc (Phyllis) and Earl (Janet) Herrmann; one sister Ellen Wisdom; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley in 2017, daughter Debbie Keen, son Michael Herrmann, three brothers Bernard, Dale and Danny Herrmann, one sister Marilyn Nichols.

A Memorial Visitation will be held at a later date. Private interment of cremated remains will be at St. James Calvary Cemetery in Lee.

Richard's family wishes to thank Dr. Thakkar , DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing and Journey Care Hospice for their wonderful care of Richard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Richard E. Herrmann Memorial Fund, addressed to the Herrmann Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call

815-756-1022
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -