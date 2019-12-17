|
|
RICHARD E. HERRMANN
Born: April 25, 1929; in DeKalb, IL
Died: December 13, 2019; in DeKalb, IL
Richard E. Herrmann,90, of DeKalb, Illinois, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019, at the DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Center.
He was born April 25, 1929, in DeKalb, Illinois, the son of Elmer and Francis (Craig) Herrmann. Richard married Shirley L. Crooke on November 26, 1949, at St. Mary Catholic Church in DeKalb, Illinois.
Richard was a graduate of Shabbona High School and was employed by General Electric in DeKalb for several years and was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electric Workers Union for fifty years.
He is survived by his daughter, Cindi (Bill) Kalal of Maple Park; four grandchildren, April (Donald) Cole, Jacob (Ericka) Herrmann, Tom (Susie) Keen and Nathan (Erin) Herrmann; great-grandchildren, Emma Jane , Ellie Gabriel and Claire Lucille Herrmann; two brothers, Doc (Phyllis) and Earl (Janet) Herrmann; one sister Ellen Wisdom; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley in 2017, daughter Debbie Keen, son Michael Herrmann, three brothers Bernard, Dale and Danny Herrmann, one sister Marilyn Nichols.
A Memorial Visitation will be held at a later date. Private interment of cremated remains will be at St. James Calvary Cemetery in Lee.
Richard's family wishes to thank Dr. Thakkar , DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing and Journey Care Hospice for their wonderful care of Richard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Richard E. Herrmann Memorial Fund, addressed to the Herrmann Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call
815-756-1022
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 17, 2019