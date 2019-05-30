Richard E. Peterson



Richard E. Peterson, 86, of Malta, Illinois, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Center.



He was born October 14, 1932, in Rochelle, Illinois, the son of Clark T. and Hazel L. (Southun) Peterson. Richard married Margaret D. McLean on July 24, 1954 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.Richard was a veteran of the US Air Force from 1952-1956, having served in Japan and Korea. He was the owner and operator of Peterson T.V. and Appliance Store in Malta, Illinois. He later worked at Northern Illinois University for the Grounds Department as well as part time at Kishwaukee College. Richard was a Life Member of the VFW in Rochelle; and former member of Malta Fire Department and Malta Lions Club. He enjoyed woodworking.



He is survived by his wife, Marge; two sons, Donald (Sheri) Peterson of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Ron (Lori) Peterson of Malta; eight grandchildren, Nick (Liz) Peterson, Andrew (Noel) Peterson, Ashley Peterson, Sean (Ashley) Peterson, Lauren (Leshun) Daniel, Jr., Melanie (George) Meyers, Quinn Peterson, Cody Peterson; four great-grandchildren, Collin Stock, Ben Meyers, Ada Peterson, Cora Daniels; his brother, Larry (Karen) Peterson of Malta; and his daughter-in-law, Marcia Peterson of Chicago.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Dan.



At Richard's request there will be no services. Burial of cremated remains will be at a later date at Malta Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Richard E. Peterson Memorial Fund, addressed to the Peterson Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Richard E. Peterson Memorial Fund, addressed to the Peterson Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.