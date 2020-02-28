Home

Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
1617 North Bridge Street
Yorkville, IL 60560
(630) 553-7611
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
1617 North Bridge Street
Yorkville, IL 60560
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
1617 North Bridge Street
Yorkville, IL 60560
Richard E. Vines

Richard E. Vines Obituary
Richard E. Vines

Born: June 10, 1944; in Sandwich, IL

Died: February 25, 2020; in Geneva, IL

Richard E. Vines, age 75, of North Aurora, IL, formerly of Waterman, IL, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Delnor Community Hospital in Geneva, IL. He was born on June 10, 1944 in Sandwich, IL the son of Glenn and Frances M. (Sandlin) Vines.

Richard was united marriage to Guillermina "Mina" Cepeda Rodriguez and they spent many happy years together. He was employed as a superintendent by Caterpillar, Inc. in Aurora, IL until his retirement. Richard enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle, boating, and sports cars. He was a loving, husband, father, step-father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Mina Vines of North Aurora, IL; his son Jeff (Shana) Vines of Sugar Grove, IL; his step-children, Joe Rodriquez of Chicago, IL, David Rodriguez of Loveland, CO, and Stephanie Rodriguez of North Aurora, IL; his grandchildren, Logan (Breanna) Vines, Riley Vines, Tanner Vines, Corbin Vines, Jonah Rodriquez, Bryce Bagley, and Esella Bagley; his great-granddaughter, Charlotte Gonzales; his brothers, Michael (Carolyn) Vines of Houston, TX and Kevin (Kimberly) Vines of DeKalb, IL; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Glenn and Frances Vines; his brother, Brian Vines; his sisters, Glenda Vines and Susan Slater; and his niece.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 N. Bridge St., Yorkville, IL. Interment will follow in the North Clinton Cemetery in Waterman, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 PM on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Nelson Funeral Home in Yorkville, IL.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the .

Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralhomes.com or 630-553-7611.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2020
