Richard Edward Schopfer
Born: September 21, 1934
Died: December 30, 2019
Richard Edward Schopfer of Sycamore, Illinois, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019.
Richard was born on his family's farm in rural New Athens, Illinois on September 21, 1934 to Walter and Johanna (Bollmeier) Schopfer. He graduated from New Athens High School in 1952. On August 10, 1975 he married Sharon Fisher. They were married 44 wonderful years. He had Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma for 17 years, and was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2011, and spent his last 4 years at Lincolnshire in Sycamore.
Richard served in the US Army Reserve Engineers. He earned the rank of Sergeant E-5 in Company "D", 327th Engineers. He served 6 months active duty and completed his service obligation in the Reserves by serving for over 8 years. He was honorably discharged.
Richard and his brother, Kenneth, were partners in Schopfer Bros. Dairy Farm in rural New Athens. They also grain farmed, and raised steers and hogs. He and his wife moved to Sycamore in 2012.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon; children, Suzanne (Randy) Mullis of DeKalb, Kathleen (Noel) Beard of Jacksonville, Eric (Jennifer) Schopfer of Sycamore and Erin (Nick) Lee of Sycamore; nine grandchildren; one great-grandson; and one great-grandchild on the way; his sister, Violet Schrader and brother-in-law, Wilmer Steinheimer; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kenneth and Wilmer; sisters, Eleanor Schopfer, Judith Ronningen and Lillian Steinheimer; brother-in-law, AI Schrader; his in-laws, Donald and Dorothy Fisher.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the entire Lincolnshire Staff, and also to Heartland Hospice, for their dedicated care to Richard.
The Funeral Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb with the Rev. Kevin D. Spears of Fellowship Baptist Church in Sycamore officiating. Full Military Honors by DeKalb American Legion Post 66.
Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home.
Burial will be at Valhalla Gardens of Memory in Belleville, Illinois at 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Richard Edward Schopfer Memorial Fund, addressed to the Schopfer Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jan. 2, 2020