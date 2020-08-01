Richard Eugene Gilchrist
Born: February 15, 1930; in Waterman, IL
Died: July 29, 2020; in Waterman, IL
Richard Eugene Gilchrist, age 90, a lifelong resident of Waterman, IL passed away on July 29, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 15, 1930 in Waterman, IL the son of Alexander and Jeanette (White) Gilchrist. He was raised in Waterman and graduated from the Waterman High School in 1948.
Dick was united in marriage on March 3, 1956 to the former Miss Sandra George and they spent the next 64 years happily together. Mr. Gilchrist was a proud Veteran of the United States Army. He served over 30 years as the Post Master of the Waterman Post Office, until his retirement. Later he enjoyed working at the Indian Oaks Country Club until they moved to Tucson, AZ for 13 years before returning to reside once again in Waterman. Dick was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Dick is survived by his wife, Sandra Gilchrist of Waterman, IL; his daughters, Cheryl (Gary) Fine of Naples, FL, Kathleen (Curt) Hansen of Tucson, AZ, Trudy (David) Smith of Tower Hill, IL and Peggi (Brian) Todd of Waterman, IL; his eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; also several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alexander and Jeanette Gilchrist; his brother and sister-in-law, James and Alma Gilchrist; and his sister and brother-in-law, Beth and Claude Workman.
A Celebration of Life for Richard will be held at a later date.
