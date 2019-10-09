|
|
Richard F. Knur
Born: March 14, 1932; Aurora, IL
Died: October 4th 2019; in Cape Coral, FL
Richard F. Knur, 87, formerly of Genoa, Illinois passed away peacefully October 4th 2019 with his family at his side in Cape Coral, Florida.
He was born in Aurora, Illinois on March 14, 1932.
Richard was a Korean war veteran, a lifetime member of the American Legion/VFW, he was a volunteer firefighter for forty-three years, a member of the Lion's Club and the Jaycees, he coached little/lassey league, he was an assistant Scout Master, and an active member of St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Genoa.
He is survived by his wife Maryann; a daughter Teresa (Jon) Knur-Odiorne; daughter-in-law Leslie (Woody) Knur-Underwood; 4 Grandchildren, Erika and Adam Odiorne, Cody Knur, Abbey (Jeremy) Knur-Stine; two great-grandchildren: Alexis Odiorne, and Giovanni Stine; three sisters, Janet Lash and Pat Miller of Aurora, Illinois, and Bonnie (Mike) Summeral of Cape Coral, Florida, and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his son Michael, his parents Paul and Ida, two brothers Jack and Ted and one sister Shirley.
Funeral services are on Saturday October 12, 2019 at St. Catherine's Church, 340 S. Stott St., Genoa, IL. Visitation will be from 10:00 am-12:00 pm followed by a mass at 12:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to the Alzheimer's and Dementia foundation, and the .
Arrangements were completed by the Slater-Butala Funeral Home of Genoa. To sign the online guest book or write a special memory, go to www.butalafuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 9, 2019