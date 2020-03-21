|
Richard Francis Waddell
Born: November 3, 1940; in Rockford, IL
Died: March 19, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Age 79 of DeKalb, IL, died on Thursday March 19, 2020 in the DeKalb County Rehab And Nursing Center in DeKalb.
He was born on November 3, 1940 in Rockford, IL, and was the son of Webber and Julia (Nagis) Waddell.
Richard (Dick) attended St. Nichola Grade School and Marmion Military Academy graduating in 1959, with the Rank of Sergeant Major. Richard had many fond memories of Union St. Nicks, his downtown Aurora Beacon paper route, Smith and Columbia streets neighborhood, weekends and summers in Forest Park, IL, and on Bannister and Lewis farm in Hinckley, IL, Bur-Han Drug Store, Marmion, 4 years with the Burlington, and his 36 year career with Equipto Division of Aurora Equipment. Dick held several department and management positions at the corporate headquarters and field positions in Tampa, FL, and Atlanta, GA. At one point he was the East Coast Regional Manager with 14 field salesmen from Maine to Miami, FL.
In 1961 Richard married Judy Buhrman and to that union was born three sons and one daughter, Tom (Cathy) Waddell, Tim (Wendy) Waddell, Terry (Jennifer) Waddell, Tami Waddell, who brought much joy and satisfaction to his life as did his 3 granddaughters. Later Richard married Patricia (Gerard Schiff) Waddell with an extended family addition, Don (Marianne) Schiff Jr., Tami Morris, Desiree (David) Gigear, and 4 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren, he is also survived by his brother; Ronald, and sister: Margaret.
Dick enjoyed collecting glass lighting rod balls and rods, military weapons, and doing research on his grandfather Albert Augustis and the entire Waddell clan from their early days in Scotland and their immigration to America in the 1650's. Many of Richards relatives on his dad's side had done extensive research on the clan from 1600's in New England down thru Virginia, the Carolina's, Georgia, Alabama, and Tennessee.
In retirement Dick enjoyed traveling with Pat, spending time with family and friends, relaxing in their Cabana, with a good Chiba and his favorite dirt vodka martini, tending to his hop and moon flower vines, car gadgets, and anything that needed fixing. Most of his repair jobs were labeled, over kill, but usually only needed to be fixed once. He was a staunch Republican, were he always enjoyed a lively political debate.
We are a product of our environment, friends, family, and acquaintances. I feel so fortunate to have had the best of each.
Due to COVID-19, services will be held on a later date in the future. Cremation will be entrusted to the Finch Crematory.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the in Richard's name in care of Finch Funeral Home.
Cremation arrangements were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115 (815) 758-3841.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 21, 2020