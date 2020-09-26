1/1
Richard G. Paszotta
Richard G. Paszotta

Born: May 6, 1936; in Chicago, IL

Died: September 24, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

Richard G. Paszotta, 84, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Wednesday, September 24, 2020, at Kishwaukee Hospital.

He was born May 6, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Herbert M. and Beatrice L. (Skoglund) Paszotta. Richard married Pamela S. Rissman on November 7, 1964 in Wheaton, Illinois.

Richard was a graduate of DeKalb High School Class of 1954. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a Bachelor's degree in 1958 and from the University of Wyoming in 1962 where he graduated Pharmacy School. He was formerly employed at DeKalb Medical Center. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and former member of DeKalb Elks.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela; his children, Laurie (Richard) Stepanski, Lynnly (Kevin) Taylor, Jay (Tracy) Paszotta and Richard (Teri) Paszotta; eleven grandchildren, Richard and Zachary Stepanski, Jessica (Andrew) Faust, Andrew, Christopher and Jordan Taylor, Rachael (Santi Morales) Paszotta, Drew and Hannah Paszotta, Victoria (Steve Sullivan) Martinez and Landri Paszotta; several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb with Rev. Marty Marks officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday, September, 29, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, masks will be required at both Visitation and Funeral Service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Richard G. Paszotta Memorial Fund, addressed to the Paszotta Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
