Richard H. Rodriguez



Born: June 20, 1958; in Del Rio, TX



Died: May 20, 2020; in DeKalb, IL



Richard H. Rodriguez age 61 of DeKalb, IL, died on Wednesday May 20, 2020 in his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 20, 1958 in Del Rio, TX, and was the son of Clemente and Eloisa (Hernandez) Rodriguez.



Richard was married to the former Wendy Hewitt on November 20, 1982 in Sycamore, IL. Richard graduated from Waterman High School. He was an Auto Parts Specialist working for Napa in DeKalb. Richard was born and raised in the Catholic Faith, he was a member of the DeKalb Moose Lodge #586, and he was a Third Degree Knight in the DeKalb Knights of Columbus.



Survivors include: wife: Wendy of DeKalb, mother: Eloisa of DeKalb, daughters: Lisa (LeRoy) Gonsalez of CA, Brandi (Miguel Beard) Rodriguez of DeKalb, Ashley (David) Chambers of DeKalb, sisters: Norma (Francisco) Nunez of DeKalb, Rosa Rodriguez of Sycamore, brothers: Clem (Maria) Rodriguez of DeKalb, Johnny Rodriguez of DeKalb, Mike Rodriguez of DeKalb, Mario Rodriguez of DeKalb, 10 grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father: Clemente.



Due to the COVID-19 crisis a memorial service will be planned for a future date. Cremation was entrusted to the Finch Crematory. Memorials may be made to the family to be established at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115 (815) 758-3841.





