|
|
Richard james Schluter
Born: October 7, 1942; in Moline, IL
Died: September 22, 2019; in Winfield, IL
Richard "Dick" James Schluter born October 7, 1942 in Moline Illinois, died peacefully of natural causes on September 22, 2019 at Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, Illinois surrounded by his family.
Dick is survived by his wife Judith Schluter and his six children; son Scott (Kathy) Schluter, daughter Lynn (Mike) Smith, daughter Ann (Tom) Kowaliczko, daughter Jennifer Allen, daughter Whitney (Chris) Gallo, son Matt (Megan) Schluter.
Proud grandfather to 15 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Loving brother to Robert (Pat) Schluter and nieces. Dick was a loving father, husband, brother, grandfather and friend to everyone.
Dick loved sports, especially football where his favorite team was the Chicago Bears. He also enjoyed watching his grandchildren tear up the fields, regardless of the sporting event. Dick was a star football player and broke records in track & field at Moline High School, played football at Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois and was a sprinter at the University of Florida. Dick worked as a CPA and a financial consultant for many years and after retirement, he served his community as an active board member on the DuPage Board of Mental Health. Dick enjoyed being outside, working on his lawn and being with his family. He had a charming, sly smile, a dry sense of humor and will be missed dearly by all, even his favorite cat Cozy.
A memorial visitation will be from noon until 3 PM at Butala Funeral Home in Sycamore, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, Illinois on Saturday, September 28. A memorial service will begin at 2 PM with Pastor Kevin Spears officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Dick and Judy's church: Fellowship Baptist Church 2425 Bethany Road Sycamore, Illinois 60178.
To sign the online guest book or write a special memory, go to www.butalafuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Sept. 25, 2019