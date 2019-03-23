Home

Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Knights of Columbus
1336 East Lincoln Hwy.
DeKalb, IL
View Map
Richard K. Hawbaker

Richard K. Hawbaker Obituary
Richard K. Hawbaker

Richard K. "Rooster" Hawbaker died on January 24, 2019, at his home.

A Celebration of "Rooster's" Life will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 30 at the Knights of Columbus, 1336 East Lincoln Hwy. in DeKalb, with Full Military Honors by American Legion Post 66 at 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Richard K. Hawbaker Memorial Fund, addressed to the Hawbaker Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 23, 2019
