Linda and family, Jim and I would like to extend our heartfelt condolences for your loss. May God be with you now and always reassuring you that there is another Life in which to be reunited with Richard. Prayers and hugs.
Jim and Fran(Kerzich) Norris
Richard L. Wallace
Born: May 10, 1948; in DeKalb, IL,
Died: May 9, 2020; in Winfield, IL
Richard L. Wallace, age 71, of Hanover Park, IL, was born in DeKalb, IL, to Roland G. and Signe C. (Wainio) Wallace on May 10, 1948. He passed away at Northwestern Medicine. Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, IL, on May 9, 2020 after a brief illness.
He was baptized and confirmed in the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, DeKalb, IL. He attended DeKalb schools, graduating from DeKalb High School, Class of 1966 - a member of the National Honor Society and academic scholarship recipient. He attended Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, receiving a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting in 1970. He was a charter member of the national professional business fraternity, Delta Sigma Pi. In 1970, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, being assigned to the Finance Unit in Mannheim, Germany from 1970 -1972. He served as a Federal U.S. Treasury agent with the IRS from 1969 - 2008, being given several commendations and awards, throughout his career.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, attending many of his children's and grandchildren's sporting events, school theatrical productions, and various other activities. He also enjoyed traveling, carpentry, league bowling, league golfing and leisure golfing.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Linda (Eames) Wallace, his children: Amie (Frank) Ferraro of DeKalb, IL. Scott (Rebecca) Wallace of Roscoe, IL, and Steven (Jennifer) Wallace of Lake in the Hills, IL; his grandchildren: Alexander Carey, Spencer Carey, Jackson Wallace, Molly Wallace, Ashley Wallace and Aiden Wallace; the mother of his children: Lynette Porter; one step-daughter: Gwendolyn (Steward) Davis; four step-grandchildren: Alyssa Ferraro, James Ferraro, Kyle Davis and Anthony Simmons; two step-great-grandchildren: Lyla and Nikolai; one brother-in-law: Ronald (Joyce) Eames; one sister-in-law: Charlene (Eames) Zollers; two step- nephews, one step-niece, many cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother-in-law, Barbara I. Eames and his father-in-law, Marvin R. Eames; two step-brothers-In-law; Russell Eames and William Zollers; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Because of the flu pandemic, there will be no funeral. There will be a celebration of life ceremony, honoring Richard, when the pandemic is over.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Richard L. Wallace Memorial Fund, addressed to the Wallace Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 13, 2020.