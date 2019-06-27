Richard N. Farris



Born: October 13, 1943: in DeKalb, IL



Died: June 23, 2019; Rockford, IL



Richard N. Farris, 75, of Rockford, Illinois, died Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Anam Glen in Rockford, Illinois. He was born October 13, 1943, in DeKalb, the son of George and Leona (Schrauth) Farris. Richard married Sue Swanson on July 20, 1968 in DeKalb.



Richard graduated DeKalb High School Class of 1963 and was a veteran of the US Army serving during Vietnam. He was employed by several area electrical contractors over the years and was a member of I.B.E. W. Local 364 for over 50 years. Richard was a member of Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Rockford for over 45 years.



He is survived by his wife, Sue; sons, Mitchell (Stephanie) Farris of Stillman Valley, Chad (Melanie) Farris of Belvidere; five grandchildren, Ryland, Taylor, Callan, Ashlyn, Adrienne; siblings, Lance (Kathy) Farris of DeKab, Linda (Rod) Copeland of Prophetstown, John (Lynn) Farris of DeKalb, Connie (Steve Lundeen) Farris of DeKalb, Blane (Sue) Farris of Sycamore, Brooks (Kelly) Farris of Boise, Idaho; many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Joe Farris.



A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2715 S. Mulford Road in Rockford, with Pastor Scott Benolkin officiating. Burial of cremated remains will be at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, July 13 at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb, with Full Military Honors by DeKalb American Legion Post 66



Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 13 at the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Richard N. Farris Memorial Fund, addressed to the Farris Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022. Published in Daily-Chronicle on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary