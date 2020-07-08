Richard R. Helmold
Born: January 8, 1943
Died: July 5, 2020
Richard R. Helmold, 77, of Waterman died unexpectedly on Sunday, July 5, 2020 as the result of an auto accident.
He was born January 8, 1943 in North Lake, IL. to Alfred and Martha (Baumgartner) Helmold.
In his younger years, Richard was a pressman in the Addison, IL area. He then became a life long farmer and later in life, worked for the grain elevator in Cortland and Waterman for many years.
Richard loved to talk and visit with people, enjoyed farming, watching TV and had many fond memories with his dog "Lucky". He will be dearly missed.
Survivors include his brother, George (Joanne) Helmold; nieces and nephews, Patricia (Ray) Chelmowski; Linda (Grant) Ripper, Bryan Helmold and Robert Helmold; great nieces and nephews, Jessica (Charlie) Smothers, Christina Chelmowski, Katelyn Helmold and Benjamin Helmold; great-great nieces and nephews, Carly, Joshua, Andrew, Dana (Ethan) Duke, Jessica (Joseph) Olmo and Alex Ripper.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Fred.
A walk through visitation will be on Friday, July 10th from 4:00-7:00 PM at the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. The CDC guidelines for the Covid-19 will be followed- facial coverings required and social distancing at all times.
A private funeral service will be held on Saturday with burial at the Genoa Cemetery- Busse Addition on North State Road in Genoa, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Barn on Baseline animal shelter in care of the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178. To sign the online guest book, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com