1/1
Richard R. Helmold
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard R. Helmold

Born: January 8, 1943

Died: July 5, 2020

Richard R. Helmold, 77, of Waterman died unexpectedly on Sunday, July 5, 2020 as the result of an auto accident.

He was born January 8, 1943 in North Lake, IL. to Alfred and Martha (Baumgartner) Helmold.

In his younger years, Richard was a pressman in the Addison, IL area. He then became a life long farmer and later in life, worked for the grain elevator in Cortland and Waterman for many years.

Richard loved to talk and visit with people, enjoyed farming, watching TV and had many fond memories with his dog "Lucky". He will be dearly missed.

Survivors include his brother, George (Joanne) Helmold; nieces and nephews, Patricia (Ray) Chelmowski; Linda (Grant) Ripper, Bryan Helmold and Robert Helmold; great nieces and nephews, Jessica (Charlie) Smothers, Christina Chelmowski, Katelyn Helmold and Benjamin Helmold; great-great nieces and nephews, Carly, Joshua, Andrew, Dana (Ethan) Duke, Jessica (Joseph) Olmo and Alex Ripper.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Fred.

A walk through visitation will be on Friday, July 10th from 4:00-7:00 PM at the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. The CDC guidelines for the Covid-19 will be followed- facial coverings required and social distancing at all times.

A private funeral service will be held on Saturday with burial at the Genoa Cemetery- Busse Addition on North State Road in Genoa, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Barn on Baseline animal shelter in care of the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178. To sign the online guest book, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory - Sycamore
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory - Sycamore
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-2833
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved