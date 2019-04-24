Home

Richard A. Shott, 90, of Roscoe, formerly of Genoa died Saturday, April 20, 2019 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.

A memorial visitation will be on Saturday, April 27th from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM at the Slater-Butala Funeral Home in Genoa. A service will begin at 12:00 PM with Rev. Janet Hunt officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to OSF Hospice, 5501 E. State St., Rockford, IL. 61108 in care of the Slater-Butala Funeral Home, 132 W. Main, Genoa, IL. 60135.

For info or to sign the online guest book, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com or call 815-784-5191.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 24, 2019
