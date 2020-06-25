Richard Siebens
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Siebens

Born: June 3, 1927; in Genoa, IL

Died: June 16, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

Richard Siebens, age 93, of Maple Park, passed away quietly into Heaven, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the DeKalb County Nursing and Rehab Center.

He was born June 3, 1927, on the family farm in Genoa, IL, the son of Elias and Zelma (Storm) Siebens.

He is survived by his wife Marie Stover; three children: Marilyn (Dan) Westphal, Joe (Delores) Siebens and David(Connie) Siebens; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren; nine step-children; Bruce Stover, Annette Andersen, Alan Stover, Marcia Hess, Richard Stover, David Stover, Kevin Stover, Randall Stover and Mary Beth Birtell; 20 step-grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins and a family of friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Marian, his brother George Siebens, his sister Joanne Seyller, one son Gerald Siebens.

Private family services have already been held.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the charity or your choice. Tributes may be left on the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL 60119
(630) 365-6414
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved