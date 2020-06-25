Richard Siebens
Born: June 3, 1927; in Genoa, IL
Died: June 16, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Richard Siebens, age 93, of Maple Park, passed away quietly into Heaven, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the DeKalb County Nursing and Rehab Center.
He was born June 3, 1927, on the family farm in Genoa, IL, the son of Elias and Zelma (Storm) Siebens.
He is survived by his wife Marie Stover; three children: Marilyn (Dan) Westphal, Joe (Delores) Siebens and David(Connie) Siebens; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren; nine step-children; Bruce Stover, Annette Andersen, Alan Stover, Marcia Hess, Richard Stover, David Stover, Kevin Stover, Randall Stover and Mary Beth Birtell; 20 step-grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins and a family of friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Marian, his brother George Siebens, his sister Joanne Seyller, one son Gerald Siebens.
Private family services have already been held.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the charity or your choice. Tributes may be left on the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 25, 2020.