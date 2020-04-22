Home

Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
Richard Bryant
Richard W. Bryant Jr.


1955 - 2020
Richard W. Bryant Jr. Obituary
Richard W. Bryant Jr.

Born: December 26, 1955,

Died: April 19, 2020

Richard W. Bryant Jr., 64, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Sunday, April 19, 2020.

He was born December 26, 1955, in Sycamore, Illinois, the son of Richard W. and Phyllys R. (Bacon) Bryant Sr. Rich married Shelley K. Shuey July 29, 2005 at Marco Island in Florida.

Rich was a graduate of Sycamore High School Class of 1975 was a Veteran of the US Army. He was formerly employed at DeKalb Ag, Dicken Grain, Fasco, Elburn Coop and retired from the State of Illinois Highway Department. He was a member of American Legion Post 99 in Sycamore. Rich was an avid golfer and fisherman.

He is survived by his wife, Shelley; his daughter, Jennifer (Christopher) Wood; his son, Joel (Brittany) Bryant both of DeKalb; five grandchildren, Ayden, Timothy, Haydin, Kyla, Eleanor, with two more grandchildren on the way; four sisters, Mary Camillo, Linda (John) Mohr, Bonnie Underwood, Sue (Tom) Herst; brother, Allen (Judy) Bryant; two step-children, Marci (Daniel Larson) Ross and Jon (Amanda) Shuey; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Phyllys and Warren Parkins, Richard and Wanda Bryant Sr.; and his brother, George.

Service detail to include Full Military Honors will be published at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Richard W. Bryant Jr. Memorial Fund, addressed to the Bryant Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 22, 2020
